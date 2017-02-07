Classic anime ‘Ghost in the Shell’ returns to US theatres – CNET

Production IG

“Sometimes I suspect I’m not what I think I am…”

The classic anime “Ghost in the Shell” is returning to movie theatres. If you’re a fan of the innovative and influential original animated movie, or you’re intrigued by the upcoming live-action adaptation starring Scarlett Johansson, this is your chance to see the eye-popping film on the big screen.

Here’s a new trailer with a taste of the animated movie that first introduced us to the ass-kicking Major Kusanagi…

Originally released in 1995, “Ghost in the Shell” was based on the manga written and illustrated by Masamune Shirow. The story of cyberhacking human brains (and shooting people in a variety of acrobatic ways) heavily influenced “The Matrix”, among other movies. A live-action version will be released in March 2017, although it’s come under fire for casting Scarlett Johansson as a character who was originally Japanese.

Having already played in the UK for one night only, “Ghost in the Shell” screens in 110 movie theatres this week. On February 7 the subtitled version will be shown with the original Japanese dialogue, while the dubbed version will be screened on February 8.

To find your nearest participating theatre, check out the “Ghost in the Shell” website for more information.

Update, 7 February: This is happening this week.

