CNET UK podcast 514: Google’s smartwatch future arrives and Andy gets sick – CNET

On this week’s show, Andrew Hoyle is joined by Katie Collins to discuss the brand new updates to Google’s smartwatch software Android Wear. Is it enough to finally make everyone excited about wearable devices?

We also bring a report from the opening of the Science Museum’s latest exhibition, ‘Robots’.

Lastly, Gamespot’s Lucy James joins the show to chat with Andy about whether Resident Evil 7 is better in immersive VR and why 2017 is a year for gamers to be excited.

