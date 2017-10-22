Commissioner Todd Neville local Tea Party speaker

October 22, 2017

You are patriotically invited to attend the open meeting of the Saint Augustine Tea Party on Tuesday evening, October 24th at 6:30 p.m. held at the Village Inn located at 900 North Ponce de Leon Boulevard in St. Augustine.

The guest speaker this month will be Vice-Mayor, Commissioner Seat Four, Todd Neville. Commissioner Neville is the Managing Partner of Neville Wainio CPAs. He has been a practicing CPA since graduating from Indiana University Bloomington in 1997.

Commissioner Neville is an active leader in the community through his service as a Trustee of Flagler Hospital. He has been a member of the St. Augustine Rotary Club for more than 16 years and served as President in 2008/2009. He is currently a member of the Community Leadership Council and the Accountability Group.

After a brief business meeting, Neville will make a presentation to the members and guests followed by a question and answer session, time permitting. There is no admission charge, and the meeting is open to the public, so bring a friend!

