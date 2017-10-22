Commissioner Todd Neville local Tea Party speaker

You are patriotically invited to attend the open meeting of the Saint Augustine Tea Party on Tuesday evening, October 24th at 6:30 p.m. held at the Village Inn located at 900 North Ponce de Leon Boulevard in St. Augustine.

The guest speaker this month will be Vice-Mayor, Commissioner Seat Four, Todd Neville. Commissioner Neville is the Managing Partner of Neville Wainio CPAs. He has been a practicing CPA since graduating from Indiana University Bloomington in 1997.

Commissioner Neville is an active leader in the community through his service as a Trustee of Flagler Hospital. He has been a member of the St. Augustine Rotary Club for more than 16 years and served as President in 2008/2009. He is currently a member of the Community Leadership Council and the Accountability Group.

After a brief business meeting, Neville will make a presentation to the members and guests followed by a question and answer session, time permitting. There is no admission charge, and the meeting is open to the public, so bring a friend!

