Concerts in the Plaza announces 2017 schedule

Concerts in the Plaza, St. Augustine’s summer-long music series, returns for its 27th season serving up some of the best musical entertainment in northeast Florida according to Public Affairs Director Paul Williamson.

Historic City News readers can enjoy the free two-hour concerts held every Thursday at 7:00 p.m. starting on June 1 and continuing through the end of August.

The Experience

Reminiscent of days gone by when friends and families would gather on a summer evening to listen to music in the town square, Concerts in the Plaza brings a wide variety of musical entertainment to St. Augustine’s historic downtown all summer long. The series is known for showcasing the best in regional musical talent including bluegrass and blues, jazz and country, swing and folk, old time and popular rock: Concerts in the Plaza has something for everyone.

The Location

The series has been called “the best way to spend a Thursday night in St. Augustine,” and it’s easy to understand why when enjoying quality musical entertainment while sitting under the majestic oaks of the Plaza de la Constitución, a gathering place for the people of St. Augustine for well over four centuries.

The Plaza is located in the heart of St. Augustine between Cathedral Place and King Street, just west of the Bridge of Lions. Each week performers entertain from The Gazebo, a fixture in the center of the Plaza for nearly a century. There is no permanent seating in the Plaza so attendees should bring lounge chairs. Alcoholic beverages are prohibited in the Plaza de la Constitución, but picnics are welcome.

Parking

On street parking is available near the Plaza and is free throughout the city after 5:00 p.m. Parking is also available in the Historic Downtown Parking Facility located at the St. Augustine Visitors Information Center, a 10-minute walk from the Plaza. The cost for parking in the garage is $12 per entry or $3 with a ParkNow card.

Rain? What rain?

Because Florida’s summer rain showers are usually brief, even when heavy, it is rare for a performance to be cancelled in advance. As is often said: The only way you’ll know if a concert is cancelled is to be there. Performances may be postponed if the rain seems brief, but cancelled only if the weather prohibits the performance from continuing. If a concert is cancelled in advance, every effort will be made to notify the public in advance.

Concerts in the Plaza 2017 Schedule

June 1 The Driftwoods

Bluegrass and beyond

June 8 Florida Brass Quintet

Dixieland, swing and more

June 15 The Mike Hart Band

Blues, rock, jazz

June 22 Rob Ellis Peck & Friends

Southern R&B, blues and classic rock and roll

June 29 Big Pineapple

Hawaiian jazz

July 6 Doug Carn & The Lincolnville Brass Band

Street parade jazz

July 13 Bob & Joline and the Friends of Mine Band

Old time Florida tunes and classic folk music

July 20 The Raisin Cake Orchestra

Jazz from the teens, twenties, thirties

July 27 The Dunehoppers

Bluegrass, folk, old-time

August 3 The Session

Jazz featuring the Great American Songbook

August 10 The Grapes of Roth

Classic rock favorites

August 17 Ancient City Slickers

Big fun music

August 24 The Gatorbone Band

Original, traditional contemporary tunes from oldtime to jazz

August 31 Lonesome Bert & The Skinny Lizards

Americana, songwriter, boogie

Comments