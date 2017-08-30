Concerts in the Plaza extends season

It’s been a great summer for St. Augustine’s free music series, and the City of St Augustine reports to Historic City News that the Concerts in the Plaza aren’t over yet.

Held in the Plaza de la Constitution in downtown St. Augustine on Thursdays between Memorial Day and Labor Day, the series celebrated its 27th year this summer by offering free, two-hour performances by some of the region’s most popular musicians.

This coming Thursday, August 31 features Lonesome Bert and the Skinny Lizards in concert from 7:00pm-9:00pm. Ordinarily this concert would mark the end of the season, but, for the first time ever, it has been extended to accommodate the two rained-out performances from earlier in the summer.

Those concerts will feature The Driftwoods on Thursday, September 7, andThe Session on Thursday, September 21. Both concerts will start at 6:00pm, one hour earlier than during the regular season, and will conclude at 8:00pm.

Coincidently, the extended season performances fall on the Thursdays before the first and last weekends of the Sing Out Loud Festival. So while not part of the festival, the extended season certainly adds to the city’s image as a music loving town.

Concerts in the Plaza is a free cultural event provided by the City of St. Augustine for the enjoyment of both residents and visitors. The 28th season begins on Thursday, May 31, 2018.

Stay connected with concert news at www.Facebook.com/CityStAug and visit www.ConcertsInThePlaza.com for complete information.

