Congressman Rutherford discusses coastal border safety

Today, at the House Committee on Homeland Security hearing on border security in Washington DC, Congressman John Rutherford discussed coastal border safety with Department of Homeland Security Secretary, John Kelly.

Saying that he looked forward to working with Secretary Kelly and the Committee to further ensure the safety and protection of all Americans, Congressman Rutherford reminded the Committee that cartels and drug runners still seek to exploit our maritime borders for trafficking, and that Florida continues to play a strategic role in drug interdiction at sea.

“I commend Secretary Kelly for his commitment to support our U.S. Coast Guard units and keep all borders safe,” Rutherford said. “The safety and security of the First Coast and the Port of Jacksonville must remain a top priority.”

Congressman Rutherford said, “As the administration focuses on securing our southern borders, it is important we continue to secure our coastal borders, as well.

