Construction trailer burglarized – tools stolen

The St. Augustine Police Department reported to Historic City News that officers responded to 237 Riberia Street to find that a construction trailer had being broken into.

The owner stated that he had locked his trailer the previous day. When he returned he found the trailer unlocked and construction tools valued at $2,628.00 were missing.

The owner reported that he may know at least one person who could have been involved. Detectives with the St Augustine Police Department are following up on that lead as well as others that have been developed during the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information concerning this crime you are asked to call Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida at 1-888-277-TIPS. You can remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward.

