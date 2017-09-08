County issues mandatory evacuation order

Due to intensified conditions of Hurricane Irma, St. Johns County has issued a mandatory evacuation order for 6:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 9 for Evacuation Zones A and B, which includes the entire City of St. Augustine, the Town of Hastings, and those living on waterfront property within the evacuation zones.

Historic City News readers living in boats, RVs, and mobile homes throughout St. Johns County are also included in the evacuation order. Residents who are able to evacuate and who are not utilizing a St. Johns County shelter should begin evacuating as soon as possible prior to the evacuation scheduled for 6:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 9 in order to avoid traffic congestion.

St. Johns County will open four shelters at 6:00 a.m. Saturday. The County is prepared to open additional shelters as needed. The following shelters will be open to the public:

Pacetti Bay Middle School, 245 Meadowlark Ln. (Special needs)

Timberlin Creek Elementary School, 555 Pine Tree Ln. (Pet-friendly)

Pedro Menendez High School, 600 SR 206 West (General population)

Bartram Trail High School, 7399 Longleaf Pine Pkwy. (General population)

While shelters provide safety throughout the storm, residents must bring supplies in order to maintain personal comfort and sustenance. St. Johns County recommends that all evacuees bring their own bedding, including sleeping bags or air mattresses, pillows, sheets, and blankets. A three-day supply of water, non-perishable food, medication, diapers, and other personal items are also suggested.

Please refer to the list below for additional supply suggestions.

Three-day supply of medications, insulin and cooler if you are diabetic

Personal grooming and hygiene items, feminine supplies

Extra clothing, eyeglasses

Books, magazines, cards, games, etc.

Pillows, blankets, sheets, lawn chair/chaise lounge

Flashlight and extra batteries, manual can opener

Personal identification/important papers

For evacuation information, including route maps and evacuations zones, please visit the St. Johns County Emergency Management website at www.sjcemergencymanagement.org/evacinfo.html

For more information, please call the St. Johns County Citizen Information Hotline at 904.824.5550 or visit www.sjcemergencymanagement.org/shetpub.html

