County offering two free beach shuttles this summer

St. Johns County spokesman Michael Ryan told local Historic City News reporters that the county is offering a free shuttle service to Mickler’s Beachfront Park in Ponte Vedra Beach as well as to the St. Johns County Ocean and Fishing Pier in St Augustine Beach on each of the three largest summer holidays.

The service is being provided from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on the following holiday weekends:

• Memorial Day: May 27 – 29

• Independence Day: July 1 – 4

• Labor Day: September 2 – 4

The Mickler’s Beachfront Park shuttle will transport beach visitors between Cornerstone Park, 1046 A1A North, and Mickler’s Beachfront Park, which provides direct access to the beach.

The Pier shuttle will transport beach visitors between St. Augustine Beach City Hall, 2200 A1A South, and the Pier parking lot, which provides direct access to Pier amenities and the beach.

Each shuttle will run every 20-minutes, with the final shuttles departing at 4:00 p.m.

Service updates will be provided via the St. Johns County Beaches mobile app (available for Apple and Android devices), the Beaches Twitter feed, and Facebook page.

St. Johns County and the Tourist Development Council are providing the “Reach the Beach” shuttles to give St. Johns County residents and visitors a more safe and convenient beach experience. Ryan said.

Share Historic City News article

Comments