County presents “wish list” to legislative delegation

The county’s legislative priorities, adopted Tuesday October 17, were presented to the Legislative Delegation on Friday, October 20th.

Historic City News readers can review the 87-page St Johns County 2018 Legislative Action Plan on the county’s website. It was adopted by the Board of County Commissioners two weeks ago.

The county’s 12 highest priorities include:

1. Transportation

2. Economic Development

3. Amend Select Florida Statutes

4. Housing and SHIP Funding

5. Failing Septic Tanks/Sewer Rehab

6. Beach Renourishment

7. Health and Human Services

8. Judicial Priorities

9. Library Funding

10. Land Conservation

11. Unfunded Mandates

12. Water Conservation and Quality

Several additional agencies also addressed the Delegation, including the City of St Augustine, the City of St Augustine Beach, the St Johns County School District, and the St Johns County Chamber of Commerce.

Share a link to this Historic City News article Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print



Related

Comments

comments