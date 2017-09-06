Courthouses in the 7th Judicial Circuit will close

Historic City News was notified that, due to Hurricane Irma, Chief Judge Raul A. Zambrano has ordered the closure of all courthouses in the 7th Judicial Circuit, effective 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 7th, until 8:00 a.m., on Wednesday September 13th.

This order affects the Richard O. Watson Judicial Center in St. Augustine, the Kim C. Hammond Justice Center in Bunnell, the Putnam County Courthouse in Palatka, the Volusia County Courthouse in DeLand, the S. James Foxman Justice Center in Daytona Beach and the two Volusia County Courthouse Annexes in Daytona Beach and New Smyrna Beach.

First Appearance hearings, including juvenile detention and shelter hearings, will be conducted Friday and Saturday mornings, September 8 and 9, at 8:30 a.m. in Flagler, Putnam, St. Johns and Volusia counties. There will be no First Appearances or related proceedings on Sunday, Monday, or Tuesday (September 10-12).

During this emergency, all court deadlines will be extended and all scheduled court hearings will be rescheduled when court resumes.

This closure includes Friday, Monday and Tuesday. Courthouses will reopen Wednesday, September 13th, weather and facility conditions permitting.

