Crash sends driver and her 12 occupants to hospitals

Charges are pending against 34-year-old Ebony Nicole Simmons of Gainesville, after she packed 12 occupants into her black 2005 Jeep Liberty and overturned on I-95 this afternoon at about 4:00 p.m.

Occupants were transported to UF Health and Baptist Health with injuries ranging from serious to minor.

Simmons was traveling north on I-95. When she reached mile marker 369, the left rear tire blew out. She lost control of her vehicle and cross from the center lane onto the right shoulder, where she overturned.

In addition to Simmons, the vehicle was occupied by:

Laura Littles 36 of Gainesville, UF Health Injuries Serious Mylasia J Bing 8 of Gainesville UF Health Injuries Minor Jaquez Wright 14 of Gainesville UF Health Injuries Serious Shania R Williams 9 of Gainesville UF Health Injuries Minor Raheem C Littels 9 of Gainesville UF Health Injuries Minor Rodraynna N WhitFord 14 of Gainesville UF Health Injuries Minor Jayden Littles 7 of Gainesville UF Health Injuries Minor Daveon J Smith 3 of Gainesville Baptist Health Injuries Minor Idrris Simmons 6 of Gainesville UF Health Injuries Minor Carter Sander 5 of Gainesville UF Health Injuries NONE Malik T Roman 11 of Gainesville UF Health Injuries Minor I’yana J Roman 7 of Gainesville UF Health Injuries Minor

