Creekside High awarded Blue School grant

More than two dozen teachers applied for grant funding from the St. Johns River Water Management District’s Blue School Grant Program for projects to enhance student development in areas of science, technology, engineering and math.

Historic City News congratulates Creekside High School in St. Johns County, for being one of the top eleven schools to receive a 2017–18 Blue School Grant to explore water quality impacts to its watershed.

“Thank you to these teachers and their schools for their commitment to educating Florida’s future leaders about our water resources,” said St. Johns River Water Management District Executive Director Dr. Ann Shortelle. “I commend each of these educators for supporting a legacy of water resource protection and look forward to seeing their project achievements in the months ahead.”

The program, now in its second year, offers $20,000 in financial support to teachers working to promote water resource protection through hands-on learning opportunities.

Grants are awarded for a range of middle school and high school educational programs to enhance student knowledge of Florida’s water resources. Selected projects may include water quality improvement field studies, water conservation garden projects, classroom and community awareness as well as freshwater resources educational programs.

