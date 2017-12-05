Cultural Council awards State of the Arts grants

Historic City News was informed that six organizations were recently awarded grants at a reception at the Crisp-Ellert Art Museum. They were selected according to their commitment to creating projects that reach underserved audiences, further arts education and generate art in public places.

State of the Arts grants are available twice a year to support local artists, arts education and community public arts projects. Applications for the State of the Arts grants are reviewed and projects are funded twice a year, in April and October.

“These are small grants, up to $500, that can have significant impact. In most cases, they help leverage additional funding or turn into long-term projects,” said Barbara McNeese, President of the Board of Directors of the St. Johns Cultural Council. “We are proud to support programs that help youth, elders, arts education, and community development.”

Fall 2017 SOTA grants support the following cultural programs:

Augustine Film Society , in partnership with Compassionate St. Augustine and the Community Foundation of Northeast Florida , will sponsor “Found in Translation,” a series of foreign films for underserved youth audiences at various venues in St. Johns County.

Friends of the Corazon, Inc. received a grant to collaborate with the St. Johns County Public Library System and the Florida Heritage Book Festival in a project called "Read a Film," featuring a guided reading, viewing and discussion of a book and its film adaption. The movies and literature will have ties to Florida authors, filmmakers or subjects.

A Classic Theatre, Inc. received funding for "The Mother Line Story Project" to collect, develop and produce plays based upon the lives and wisdom of local women. They will present one free public performance.

Heather Hagy, "The Future of Art in St. Augustine," a project based at Sebastian Middle School, to teach plein air painting to students who may grow up to be the future artists in and around St. Augustine.

Juli Wald and the Friends of the St. Johns County Southeast Branch Library to provide free stained-glass workshops for the public.

Nancy Christensen and St. Johns County-based artists cultural education for an after-school arts enrichment program at St. Lukes AME Church. Community visual and performing artists lead weekly arts activities for students. The arts component is a complement to homework assistance and academic support provided in the Kidz Safe Zone.

The Crisp – Ellert Art Museum at Flagler College hosted the November reception for the grant recipients and the community. Friends and family of the recipients along with the public attended the reception and heard the compelling stories of the artists and organizations.

Projects and activities that occur in St. Johns County and serve at-risk and underserved communities, arts education and development and art in public places receive priority for funding. The next cycle of funding will be in April 2018. Applications and grant guidelines are available at www.stjohnsculture.com.

