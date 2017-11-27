Cultural Council selects new Business Development Director

St. Johns Cultural Council is happy to announce the recent addition of Hala Laquidara in the position of Business Development Director. This contract position is partially funded through a grant from the Florida Department of State, Division of Cultural Affairs.

Historic City News was informed that Laquidara will be creating new opportunities and workshops for artists and arts organizations to fine tune their skills in the business side of the arts. She also will work with the various committees under the local arts agency component of the Cultural Council. Her responsibilities involve marketing and professional development for St. Johns County based artists and arts organizations.

“Mrs. Laquidara accepted this position because she is committed to our goal of promoting St. Johns County as a premiere arts destination, where the lives of both residents and visitors are enriched through arts and culture,” said Andrew Witt, Executive Director. “Filling this position will allow us to get the assistance needed to refine current programs, assist career advancement for independent artists in all genres, create new initiatives and continue to be the industry benchmark for promoting the Arts and Cultural programs in St. Johns County.”

Laquidara said in an announcement received this week that she is thrilled to be joining the St. Johns Cultural Council because of the privilege to work with and assist local artists and arts organizations. She believes her experience in events management; business development and education will provide the experience the Cultural Council needs to meet the goal of making St. Johns County the premiere arts destination.

