Curfew to begin tonight Sunday 10th at 8:00 p.m.

In anticipation of Hurricane Irma, St Johns County law enforcement agencies have announced to Historic City News that they will enforce a curfew that will be in effect from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. nightly beginning Sunday, September 10th.

The curfew, which will remain in effect nightly until further notice, is in effect for the City of St. Augustine Beach, the City of St. Augustine, and portions of St. Johns County lying east of the Intracoastal Waterway on the barrier islands.

A curfew order mandates that anyone on the street may be required to produce identification to law enforcement officers to verify their address and purpose for being in the area, in an effort to reduce incidents of potential looting and to protect those in areas which may not yet be deemed safe.

Law enforcement agencies of the City of St. Augustine, City of St. Augustine Beach, and St. Johns County worked in conjunction to develop an executive order signed by St. Johns County Administrator Michael Wanchick.

Share a link to this Historic City News article Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print



Related

Comments

comments