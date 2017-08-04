Cuthbert and Ashlock graduate FDLE Executive Leadership Seminar

The Florida Criminal Justice Executive Institute announced today’s graduation of 30 criminal justice executives from Class Five of the Executive Leadership Seminar including second-in-command officers from two local police agencies.

Congratulations and recognition has been earned by the City of St Augustine’s Assistant Chief of Police, Anthony Cuthbert, and the City of St Augustine Beach’s Police Commander, Thomas L. Ashlock. Local Historic City News reporters learned that all the graduates serve in leadership roles and represent criminal justice agencies from across the state.

Seminar participants met for three weeks at FDLE Headquarters in Tallahassee with a focus on quality in leadership and the ability to create and lead change. The Executive Leadership Seminar is an educational opportunity for upper level managers within Florida criminal justice organizations and seeks to provide a continuing education forum for the development and refinement of leadership skills for Florida’s criminal justice executives.

Topics include communicating through a crisis, critical thinking, leading people, managing organizations, overcoming adversity, emotional intelligence and servant leadership.

The Florida Criminal Justice Executive Institute, established within the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and affiliated with the State University System, was established in 1990 by the Florida Legislature to address the need for an innovative and multi-faceted approach to the education and training of criminal justice professionals.

With the graduation of Class Five, a total of 100 individuals representing agencies throughout the criminal justice community have completed this program.

