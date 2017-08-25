Cyber tip leads to child pornography arrest

A 31-year-old St. Johns County man was arrested this morning, charged with possession and transmission of child pornography.

Historic City News learned that events that led to today’s arrest started with an investigation into child exploitation in response to a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Shane Edward Shirley who resides at 381 Lena Street was booked into the St Johns County Jail; where he is being held, without bond, pending a first appearance hearing Friday.

Internet Crimes Against Children detectives told local reporters that their investigation led to an IP address in St Johns County that utilized an email account to allegedly distribute an image depicting the sexual abuse of a child.

Detectives viewed the image which depicts a female child being sexually battered by an unknown adult male. The girl appears to be under the age of eight-years-old.

Detectives obtained evidence that identified Shirley as the man who had allegedly uploaded that image. A search warrant was obtained by local Special Victims Unit detectives. That warrant was executed this morning with assistance from SWAT deputies.

Numerous electronic items were seized by detectives from the residence and additional charges are pending further investigation.

Share a link to this Historic City News article Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print



Related

Comments

comments