Cyndi Stevenson addresses Ponte Vedra Republican Club

Dan Abel, President of the Ponte Vedra Republican Club, has invited Historic City News readers to attend their meeting on Thursday, February 2nd, when Florida Representative Cyndi Stevenson is the special guest speaker.

Abel reported that Stevenson will provide the audience with a preview of Florida’s 2017 Legislative Session. This will be an informal opportunity to learn what our State Government will be debating and what new legislation might be passed during this year’s session.

State Representative Cyndi Stevenson is an experienced CPA and businesswoman who was elected in 2015 to serve as Representative in the Florida House for District 17. Prior to that she served as St. Johns County Commissioner for over 10-years; having been elected countywide three times.

HD-17 falls entirely within St. Johns County where Cyndi lives, works and previously served as County Commissioner. She is a lifelong Floridian, born and raised in Daytona Beach. She has lived in this area for almost 35 years. Cyndi has been married to Henry for 32 years and has two grown sons. Her husband’s family has lived in St. Johns County for over 40 years. Cyndi enjoys fishing, kayaking, bicycling and reading.

As a County Commissioner, Cyndi worked to help us catch up on roads, parks and school sites needed to support or growing county. She has always been a champion on economic development supporting both new and existing businesses. She cut tax rates when property values were high and has worked to keep property taxes down while we maintained most services as we went through one of the worse economic downturns we have seen in generations. She has a track record that shows she values stability over headlines and has demonstrated that she will work with all people to solve real problems.

The meeting is being held at the American Legion, Post 233, located at 560 North Wilderness Trail in Ponte Vedra Beach. Sign-in for the social will be at 11:30 a.m. with lunch ($10.00) being served at 11:45 a.m. followed by the meeting and presentation from noon – 1:00 p.m.

Comments