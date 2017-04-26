Daily and season passes available for the Galimore Pool

Memorial Day weekend is traditionally the start of summer, and Historic City News readers are being asked to join the celebration to mark summer’s beginning at the opening of the new season for the Galimore Community Pool on the Friday of Memorial Day Weekend, May 26th.

Marking the fifth season of the Galimore Community Pool since its complete renovation and upgrade by the city in 2013, the pool has proven to be one of the community’s most popular summer gathering spots for families and friends.

St. Augustine Family YMCA operates the city-owned pool which is part of the Willie Galimore Community Center at 399 Riberia Street.

The daily rate is $2.00 for adults and $1.00 for children under 13 and seniors over 59. Summer passes are also available at $39.00 for adults and $24.00 for children and seniors.

Credit cards, debit cards, and bills larger than $20 will not be accepted, but checks payable to The City of St. Augustine will be accepted. Passes can be purchased at the pool starting Memorial Day weekend.

The 2017 season schedule, from May 26 through October 1, includes hours for family and lap swimming every day of the week with consideration given to certain YMCA programming, including swimming lessons and swim camp.

Galimore Community Pool Schedule

May 27 – August 4 Family swim

Monday – Thursday: 9:00am-6:00pm

Friday: 9:00am-2:00pm

Saturday: 12:00pm-6:00pm

Sunday: 1:00pm-4:30pm

Lap swim

Monday and Wednesday: 6:00am-6:00pm

Tuesday and Thursday: 9:00am-6:00pm

Friday: 6:00am-2:00pm

Saturday: 12:00pm-6:00pm

Sunday: 1:00pm-4:30pm

August 5 – October 1

Family swim

Monday – Friday: 6:00am-10:00am

Saturday: 12:00pm-6:00pm

Sunday: 1:00pm-4:30pm

Lap swim

Monday – Friday: 6:00am-10:00am

Saturday: 12:00pm-6:00pm

Sunday: 1:00pm-4:30pm

Please note that groups of six or more children will need to secure a time slot from the YMCA by sending an email to staugaquatics@gmail.com. The fees for the pool’s use are the same as those for the Solomon Calhoun Center, a St. Johns County facility whose program is also managed by the YMCA.For answers to specific questions regarding schedules of swim lessons and swim camp, call the YMCA at 904.471.9622.

