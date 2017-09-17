Damage assessments for local national monuments

The Incident Management Team for Hurricane Irma updated Historic City News local reporters this weekend as they concluded their first week of operation to assess and restore access to the national parks throughout South Florida, the Caribbean, and along the Atlantic coast.

The grounds and fort are now open at Castillo de San Marcos National Monument, one of St Augustine’s most recognizable and heavily visited attractions.

Although grounds crews are still working to remove downed trees that remain at the site, and debris clean-up continues, temporary portable toilets have been located on the grounds allowing the park to re-open to the public while the permanent restroom facilities are repaired.

At Fort Matanzas National Monument, staff is continuing to clean-up the grounds this weekend; however, the park remains closed to all use, including motorists, cyclists and pedestrians, due to safety concerns during clean-up operations.

The vessels that provide free public transportation between the reception center and Rattlesnake Island, San Pelayo and Trinite, were both damaged. There is extensive damage reported to the dock. An inspection of the Fort Matanzas structure found no damage.

