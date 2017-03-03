Damaged overhead power shuts down SR-16 traffic

This morning, Historic City News readers who’s morning commute included traveling on US-1 and on SR-16 faced major delays after a tree trimming truck collided with overhead powerlines at SR-16 and Lewis Speedway.

Traffic was diverted onto Masters Drive and drivers asked to avoid the area.

After lunch, crews continued to work on the traffic signal that was damaged during the crash earlier this morning. Currently traffic can flow westbound on SR-16, but eastbound traffic is being diverted onto Lewis Speedway to access US-1.

Continue to avoid the area if possible and use caution as lights are not operating and personnel are in the roadway conducting repairs.

