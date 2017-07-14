Davis Shores residents asked to avoid sewer repairs

Next week the City of St. Augustine will be performing work to clean and install lining in the sanitary sewer main in sections of Davis Shores, according to an announcement received by Historic City News from the director of public affairs, Paul Williamson.

The work will be performed Monday-Wednesday-Friday, July 17-19 between 8:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. each day.

“During the work, pedestrian and local traffic access will be maintained on streets, but no pedestrian or vehicular traffic will be allowed along affected alley ways on days when work is being performed,” Williamson cautioned. “Additionally, no through vehicular traffic will be permitted.”

Days of work and locations are:

Monday, July 17: Alley way north of Flagler Boulevard.

Tuesday, July 18: Arrendondo Ave. and Comares Avenue.

Wednesday, July 19: Alley way south of Flagler Boulevard.

City services will continue as scheduled, but the public is asked to minimize water usage on the day and in the location where work is scheduled.

Schedule may be altered because of weather conditions.

