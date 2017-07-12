Daytime closure of North Whitney Street due to construction

St Johns County Road & Bridge Division Superintendent David Raulerson reported to Historic City News this morning that on Tuesday July 25th, a county construction project will begin in the vicinity of 1523 & 1591 North Whitney Street.

Raulerson says that during the construction project, traffic will be disrupted with North Whitney Street being closed from Cervantes Avenue to Charles Street from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. each day.

“Detour signs will be posted,” Raulerson told local reporters. “Drivers are asked to plan routes accordingly and drive safely.”

The Division will be performing work necessary to remove and replace deteriorated cross culverts.

