Death of a Murray Middle School teenage girl has school reeling

The early afternoon death of a Murray Middle School teenage girl has left many students, teachers, school staff and parents reeling from the unexpected tragedy.

A teenage girl who collapsed Tuesday afternoon while participating in an afterschool organized sporting event at Murray Middle School was rushed to Flagler Hospital where she died, according to a report obtained by Historic City News.

St Johns County sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene of the West Augustine public school after the student went into “medical distress” in the gymnasium just after 3:00 p.m. She was taken to the emergency department of the hospital; but, we were told, she could not be saved.

Principal Tom Schwarm told local reporters that the girl’s name, grade and other information would not be immediately available. He did, however, send a robocall message to all Murray Middle School’s parents saying:

“It is with extreme sadness and a heavy heart that I relay the news that one of our very own students has passed away this evening. It is out of respect for the family that I do not relay her name at this time.” “Many students, teachers, school staff and parents will be reeling from this news. We will have our crisis team which includes grief counselors, district staff, school counselors and social workers on site tomorrow, and for as long as needed, to support the entire school community.” “We will also have materials posted on our website to assist you in speaking to your children about this tragedy.” “I ask that you keep all of our Bulldogs in your prayers and for the parents at this time.”

Investigators with the Sheriff’s Office are conducting the death investigation. The cause of death will be determined by the District 23 Medical Examiner’s Office.

