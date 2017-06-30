Declare your independence from bad government

This Saturday, neighbors in St Augustine will declare their independence from bad government, sloppy staff work, and commissioners who favor developers over city residents.

Historic City News readers are invited to participate in a “Protest to Protect our Neighborhoods”, tomorrow, July 1st from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

“We will meet at 14 West Castillo Drive to protest the proposed rezoning of protected HP-5 zoning to accommodate parking for a PUD to build the San Marco Hotel,” said Lee Geanuleas.

Bring a sign, wear a hat and bang the drum for St. Augustine’s residential neighborhoods. If not us, who?

Parking will be available for protesters at 46 Grove Avenue and cold water will be provided.

