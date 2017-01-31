Deegan to receive Rock of the Community Award

Award-winning journalist and philanthropist Donna Deegan will receive the 2017 Rock of the Community Award from the Rotary Club of Ponte Vedra Beach during their annual Mineral City Celebration according to an announcement received by Historic City News today.

A three-time breast cancer survivor, Deegan has helped thousands of breast cancer patients through the creation of The DONNA Foundation and its signature fundraising event, 26.2 with DONNA, the National Marathon to Finish Breast Cancer. Proceeds from the event benefit the Mayo Clinic Breast Cancer Translational Genomics Program and the DONNA Foundation’s programs to provide financial assistance to breast cancer patients. This year marks the 10th anniversary of the marathon.

“Donna Deegan has been an inspiration to so many First Coast residents,” said Ponte Vedra Beach Rotary Club President-Elect Billy Wagner, the chairman of this year’s Mineral City Celebration. “She has dedicated herself to helping others living with cancer, and the support her foundation provides to cancer research will impact countless lives around the world, making her amply deserving of the Rock of the Community Award.”

The Mineral City Celebration, the signature annual fundraising event for the Rotary Club of Ponte Vedra Beach, will be held on Saturday, March 25 at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall. Proceeds from the event benefit more than two dozen local nonprofit organizations and charities.

