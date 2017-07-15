Deputy thrown from department motorcycle sent to hospital

The Florida Highway Patrol reported to Historic City News that charges are under investigation in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash that occurred yesterday afternoon at about 2:36 p.m. involving a St Johns County deputy sheriff.

According to the official press release and Historic City News internal records, 48-year-old deputy Anthony J Deleo Jr, who has been with the agency since May 19, 2014, was driving his assigned 2015 BMW motorcycle, owned by the county, traveling westbound on CR-210.

The crash occurred near Cimarrone Boulevard when, for unknown reasons, the motorcycle traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree. The deputy was thrown off the motorcycle and struck a concrete power line pole, where he came to final rest.

The St Augustine Record, quoting “a Sheriff’s Office representative” is reporting that Deleo was flow to a Jacksonville hospital for “precautionary reasons”.

However, according to our sources at the Florida Highway Patrol and St Johns County Fire Rescue, the crash left Deleo in serious condition. He was stabilized by emergency medical personnel and transported by air ambulance to UF Health Jacksonville for treatment of his injuries.

