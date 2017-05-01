Deputy under fire in Matanzas Woods subdivision

Historic City News is on alert this evening as a manhunt is underway in south St Johns and north Flagler County in the Matanzas Woods area of Palm Coast where a deputy came under fire while standing outside a residence where he was responding to a call for service.

While at the front door of the residence on London Drive, the deputy came under fire from a passing vehicle, according to news received from Flagler County sheriff’s spokesman Mark Strobridge.

“The patrol vehicle was hit; but, remarkably, members of the home and the deputy, who is a veteran FCSO Sergeant, were not hit by the gunfire even though they were only feet away,” Strobridge told local reporters only minutes ago.

Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly responded to the scene to check on the wellbeing of his deputy and to direct agency resources.

After the shooting, deputies say the driver wrecked his car and carjacked an innocent bystander.

“The driver of the stolen vehicle who fired the shots striking the sheriff’s marked patrol car is considered armed and dangerous,” Strobridge said. “Sheriff Staly has directed to use all necessary resources to find this person and bring him to justice.”

According to our first preliminary report, the FCSO is “following leads” and “the men and women of the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office will not rest until this criminal is apprehended.”

Comments