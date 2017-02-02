DeSantis introduces Drain the Swamp Act

Historic City News learned today that St Johns and Flagler County US Representative Ron DeSantis (FL-06) has introduced the “Drain the Swamp Act” — a bill that will toughen current bans on officials lobbying the government after their federal service.

DeSantis says that this bill will alter the incentives for government officials and slow the revolving door between Capitol Hill and K Street.

“Although legal, the revolving door culture of Washington has led to a deluge of members of Congress and congressional staffers leaving government service for lucrative lobbying jobs on K Street,” DeSantis told local reporters. “The Drain the Swamp Act will dramatically improve incentives for members of Congress, congressional staffers, and executive branch officials.”

DeSantis pointed out that this “revolving door” in government contributes to the flourishing of the D.C. insider economy and exacerbates the extent to which Washington is out of touch with the concerns of taxpayers.

The Drain the Swamp Act will:

Prohibit all currently covered executive and legislative branch officials and employees from knowingly attempting to influence the executive or legislative branches of the government of the United States within five years after the termination of his or her service.

Broaden the scope of the federal definition of “lobbying” to include “consulting and advising.”

Require individuals that spend at least 10 percent of their time engaged in lobbying services over a three-month period to any one client to register as a lobbyist and disclose lobbying activities to Congress. Current law sets the threshold at 20 percent.

Prohibit covered senior executive officials from ever representing, aiding, or advising a foreign entity with the intent to influence the executive or legislative branches of the United States government.

Broaden the scope of the existing federal ban on foreign nationals contributing money to federal, state, or local elections; political parties; or electioneering communications to include a federal ban on foreign nationals from soliciting money for such contributions.

“President Trump has called for sweeping ethics reforms that will help drain the swamp that is modern Washington,” DeSantis added. “I thank the President for taking the lead on reforming Washington and I hope we can pass this bill quickly.”

