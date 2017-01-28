DeSantis named to chair national security subcommittee

US Representative Ron DeSantis has been named Chairman of the Subcommittee on National Security for the 115th Congress. This is his second term to serve in that position.

The Subcommittee on National Security is primarily responsible for overseeing the Departments of State, Defense and Homeland Security, and the United States Agency for International Development.

“There are several important national security issues on the horizon: radical Islamic terrorism, the threat posed by cyber warfare, the relocation of the American embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, and security at our southern border,” DeSantis said. “With a new administration taking the reins we have a great opportunity to address problems that have plagued our national security policies.”

DeSantis will also serve on the following committees and subcommittees:

Committee on the Judiciary

Vice-Chair of the Subcommittee on the Constitution and Civil Justice Subcommittee on Courts,

Intellectual Property, and the Internet

Committee on Oversight and Government Reform

Subcommittee on Government Operations

Committee on Foreign Affairs

Subcommittee on the Middle East and North Africa

Subcommittee on the Western Hemisphere

Comments