Dick Williams announces candidacy for County Commission

Dick Williams, long-time St. Johns County resident, has officially announced his candidacy for the District 4 seat on the St. Johns County Commission to Historic City News today.

Williams is a strong conservative whose business career spans thirty years of successful top management of multi-million-dollar budgets of commercial radio stations throughout the United States.

“It is with great excitement that I announce the official launch of my candidacy for St Johns County Commission, District 4,” said Williams. “I am committed to the continued representation of an open and pragmatic business approach necessary to maintain the excellent quality of life that we all enjoy while protecting our hard-earned tax dollars and ensuring that we continue to grow our economy.”

In 2006, he retired from the corporate world following six years as Vice President and General Manager of five Northeast Florida radio stations including conservative news talk WOKV 690.

“Like most families relocating to Florida with school age children, our family chose to live in St Johns County for it’s A-rated public schools, low crime rate and the great quality of life,” Williams told local reporters. “I believe that the best government is the one closest to the people.”

In 2008, Williams came out of retirement and accepted the challenge of turning around a financially stressed local non-profit. Putting his business experience to work, he successfully guided the Cultural Center at Ponte Vedra Beach through the “great recession” and assured its financial future. Williams knows first-hand the difficulties small business owners face meeting a payroll and making every dollar count.

A first-time candidate for elected office, Williams has been very active in community service; as a current member of the United Way of St. Johns County Campaign Cabinet, board member of the Cultural Center and Rotary Club of Ponte Vedra Beach. Dick was honored to be appointed by the St Johns County School Board to serve on the Citizens Advisory Committee to assist in selecting a new Superintendent. Having twice served as an appointed volunteer on the county’s Planning and Zoning Agency, Williams dealt openly with the challenges of balancing private property rights while managing the need for responsible county growth.

A Republican candidate for the St Johns County Commission District 4, Dick Williams is committed to the continued representation of an open and pragmatic business approach necessary to insure we can maintain the excellent quality of life that we all enjoy while protecting our hard-earned tax dollars and ensuring that we continue to grow our economy.

Growing up in Janesville, Wisconsin, he and his wife, Linda, were high school sweethearts. Following graduation from the University of Wisconsin – Whitewater, they married and today have two grown sons and two grandchildren. For more information, please visit his website at: http://Williams4Commission.com/

Paid political advertisement. Paid for and approved by Dick Williams, Republican candidate for St Johns County Commission, District 4.

Share a link to this Historic City News article Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print



Related

Comments

comments