Disney drops PewDiePie after anti-Semitic YouTube vids – CNET

Disney is parting ways with Felix Kjellberg, better known as PewDiePie, due to the famous YouTuber posting a number of anti-Semitic videos to his YouTube channel.

Kjellberg most recently posted a video (now deleted) on January 11 that showed him laughing as two men held up a banner that read “death to all Jews”. Since August 2016 Kjellberg has posted nine videos with anti-Semitic jokes or Nazi iconography, reported the Wall Street Journal.

Kjellberg is kind of a big deal on YouTube. His record-breaking 53 million subscribers have made his streaming videos into a multimillion dollar business.

The Disney-Kjellberg relationship comes via Maker Studio, a business acquired by Disney in 2014 that represents YouTube artists. PewDiePie was Maker’s biggest star.

It’s not the first time Disney has dropped a deal over concerns for its family-friendly image, allegedly walking away from a buyout of Twitter last year.

Disney did not immediately respond to request for comment.

