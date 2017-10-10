District schools earn Five Star School Award

Commissioner of Education Pam Stewart announced to Historic City News the names of schools in Florida that have earned the “Five Star School Award” for the 2016-2017 school year. Among over 700 schools statewide, eleven St Johns County schools earned the recognition.

The award is bestowed upon schools that are committed to incorporating family and community members into the school environment to enhance student learning.

“It is an honor to recognize these schools with the Five Star Award,” said Commissioner Stewart. “As a former teacher and principal, I have seen firsthand the positive impact family and community involvement can have on the lives of students. I commend our state’s parents, guardians and community members for going above and beyond for Florida’s students and the schools for encouraging parent and community involvement.”

To earn Five Star School recognition, a school must show that it has achieved all the benchmarks and criteria in five categories – Community/Business Partnerships, Family Involvement, Volunteerism, Student Community Service and School Advisory Council. Schools must also earn a grade of “C” or above or a school improvement rating of “Maintaining” or “Commendable” for the year being recognized.

Below are the schools in St Johns County that received the Five Star School Award for the 2016-2017 school year.

· Durbin Creek Elementary · Julington Creek Elementary · Ketterlinus Elementary · Mill Creek Elementary · Pacetti Bay Middle School · PV/PV Rawlings Elementary · R.B. Hunt Elementary · Timberlin Creek Elementary · Valley Ridge Academy · W.D. Hartley Elementary · Wards Creek Elementary

