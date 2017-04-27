Double shooting appears to be murder-suicide

Historic City News was informed that a double-shooting occurred in St Johns County late this afternoon in the 4400 block of Carter Road.

A resident in the multi-family community called 911 to report that they heard a possible gun shot fired, but when deputies arrived on the scene, they were led to a residence where they discovered the two bodies.

St Johns County Crime Scene Technicians are serving a search warrant to re-enter the home and they have commenced the process of documenting and collecting evidence, which is anticipated to continue into early Friday morning.

The victims are identified as 53-year-old Kathy Lynn Edwards (Metcalf) and her estranged husband, 55-year-old James Dale Edwards. The couple was married in St Johns County on September 6, 2014. According to records obtained from the Clerk of Court, this is Kathy Edwards’ third marriage and James Edwards second marriage.

Emergency medical personnel pronounced Kathy Edwards dead at the scene and transported James Edwards to a local hospital with a fatal gunshot wound.

St Johns County detectives believe that the deaths are the result of a murder-suicide and no suspects are currently being sought, according to a press release obtained by local Historic City News reporters.

Although no official determination has been made, the bodies have been taken to the District 23 Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy. Further information will be provided when it becomes available, as the investigation continues.

Comments