Dr Warren Kluger killed in single-car crash last night

Historic City News was informed that 71-year-old Warren Sydney Kluger was killed last night after being thrown from his vehicle on SR-207.

At about 10:25 p.m., Dr Kluger, who is affiliated with Flagler Hospital, was traveling southbound on SR-207, south of Scoville Road in the right lane.

Dr. Kluger lost control of the 2003 Lexus GX470 that he was driving. He veered right in the curve, and then overturned on the southbound lanes. According to the crash report filed by the Florida Highway Patrol, Dr Kluger was ejected onto the roadway.

The Lexus continued in a southwesterly direction — over the guardrail, off the culvert, and into a ditch filled with water.

Warren Kluger, MD had 44-years of medical experience and specialized in vascular and general surgery, as well as family medicine. Dr. Kluger graduated from the McGill University Faculty of Medicine, Montreal, Canada in 1972.

Photo credits: © 2017 Historic City News contributed photograph by WJXT

Comments