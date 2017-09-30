Driver charged in crash with motorcycle

Historic City News was informed that 63-year-old Sheryl Smith of East Palatka is facing two charges today after she crashed into a motorcycle while turning left into the Target parking lot from US-1 just before 9:00 p.m. last night.

Smith, who was driving a 2010 Ford Edge, was uninjured; however, both the driver and passenger of the 2001 Yama XV1600 motorcycle were stabilized by emergency medical personnel at the scene and transported to separate hospitals for treatment of their injuries.

Smith was charged with failure to yield the right-of-way to any approaching vehicle, when turning left, as well as operating a motor vehicle with a license that has been suspended.

The driver of the motorcycle, 36-year-old Alan Shepard of Hastings, overturned before coming to final rest in the center median. He was taken to Flagler Hospital with serious injuries. The passenger, 30-year-old Cheryl Sutton of Palm Coast, was taken to Orange Park Medical Center in critical condition.

