Driver cited after crashing into St Joseph Academy bus

Historic City News local reporters were informed this morning by Florida Highway Patrol District Commander, Captain Jerrell G. Crews, that a 44-year-old Putnam County driver crashed into a St Joseph Academy school bus; disabling both vehicles in the roadway on SR-207.

FHP Trooper Scott Miller was dispatched this morning at about 6:10 a.m., to the scene of the two-car collision near the intersection of SR-207 and Holmes Boulevard.

The 1993 Blue Bird School bus, driven by 72-year-old James Jackson of St. Augustine Florida, was traveling westbound on SR-207, when a 2016 Toyota Tacoma, driven by 44-year-old Michael Pennington of Palatka, Florida, made a left turn, in front of the bus, from eastbound SR-207 onto Holmes Boulevard.

The school bus collided with the pickup truck, causing disabling damage to both vehicles. The intersection was partially blocked while the investigation was conducted.

Both drivers were transported to Flagler Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Toyota Tacoma pickup truck was cited in violation of, F.S. 316.122 Failure to Yield Right of Way.

The school bus driver was not charged. The bus he was operating is owned by St. Josephs Academy. There were no students on board the school bus according to the Florida Crash Report.

Comments