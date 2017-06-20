Driver killed but cause of crash under investigation

Historic City News was informed that, at about 10:18 p.m. last night, a single-vehicle crash on I-95, near southbound mile marker 331, the cause of which is still under investigation, took the life of the driver after the car traveled off the roadway.

The 2008 Infiniti G35, operated by 26-year-old Ashley Michalec, ran onto the grassy area west of the Interstate and collided with a traffic sign support pole.

It was not immediately reported if the crash is alcohol related. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Michalec, who lived in Jacksonville, was the Spa Director of the Mona Lisa Day Spa and Nail Boutique.

