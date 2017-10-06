Driver killed in single-car crash on CR-13A

Historic City News received confirmation from Sergeant Kenneth Mark Boatright Jr. of the Florida Highway Patrol, that a single-vehicle crash on CR-13A, has left the driver of the vehicle dead and investigators still looking for answers.

The preliminary investigation indicates the 1994 Chevy S-10 truck, driven by 33-year-old Alexander Chase McGuire of Satsuma, was traveling south on CR-13A, approaching the intersection of CR-13 at the time of the crash.

“It appears the driver failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection,” Corporal Brian Timmons reported from the scene.

The Florida Highway Patrol was dispatched to a vehicle-vs-tree crash near the intersection of CR-13 and CR-13A in St Johns County at about 10:24 p.m.

According to Timmons’ report, the S-10 traversed the intersection, the front of the vehicle impacted several trees on the west shoulder of CR-13.

Although unsuccessful, life saving measures were attempted by several good Samaritans who heard the crash and came to assist. St Johns County emergency medical personnel responded, only to pronounce McGuire dead at the scene.

