Driver killed on SR-A1A after vehicle overturns

At about 10:30 p.m. last night, Historic City News was informed that the Florida Highway Patrol was investigating a traffic homicide on SR-A1A near Gnarled Oaks Drive in St Johns County.

According to Corporal L.T. Yuknavage, a 2006 Acura TSX driven by 23-year-old William Cody Covington of Ponte Vedra Beach was traveling northbound on SR-A1A when the driver failed to negotiate a curve.

Yunknavage reported that the vehicle drove off the roadway, to the right, and then overturned. St Johns County emergency medical personnel responded and pronounced Covington dead at the scene.

The crash report indicated that Covington was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash and it is unknown if alcohol was a factor. He lived with his father and mother, Donald and Donna Covington on Oak Hammock Drive in Sawgrass Country Club.

