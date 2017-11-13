Driver of overturned SUV dies in afternoon crash

Florida Highway Patrol spokesman Dylan Bryan informed local Historic City News reporters that in St Johns County, a single-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon left one North Carolina man dead.

At approximately 1:04 p.m. today, troopers responded to US-1, south of Datil Pepper Road, to investigate the crash of a 2001 GMC Jimmy that had overturned after the vehicle reportedly ran off the roadway.

Due to the extent of his injuries, the driver of the vehicle, 47-year-old Steven Anthony Vitale of Cary, was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no passengers or witnesses reported. The cause of single-vehicle crash is yet to be determined.

Share a link to this Historic City News article Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print



Related

Comments

comments