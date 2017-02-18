Driver of reported stolen car attempts to strike deputy

Two St. Johns County men were arrested in the early morning hours Thursday for numerous charges according to records verified by local Historic City News reporters.

The first defendant, identified as 32-year-old David Wayne Corbett, who resides at 381 Arthur Street, was charged with grand theft auto, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and aggravated fleeing and attempting to elude. He was booked into the County Jail on bonds totaling $23,500.

The second defendant, identified as 38-year-old Solomon Kenzo, whose residence address is unknown, was charged with two counts of grand theft auto, possession of burglary tools and resisting arrest without violence. He was booked into the County Jail on bonds totaling $16,500.

Shortly after 12:00 a.m., St Johns County deputies say that the two men stole a 1979 Ford F-100 from Sargeant’s Service Center and drove it to the Circle K located at US-1 South and Wildwood Drive. There, the men are accused of taking a 2006 Nissan.

Deputies responded to the second report when it was learned that witnesses were following the vehicle. A traffic stop was conducted by officers near A1A South and Espanita Boulevard.

Kenzo was secured by law enforcement at the scene. However, the driver of the Nissan, identified as Corbett, attempted to strike the deputy with the vehicle and then fled the area at a high rate of speed.

Corbett was located Thursday afternoon at St. Augustine Shores and arrested on the charges.

Additional charges are pending further investigation.

