Drivers and victims in Tuesday night fatal crashes

Historic City News was updated on the traffic homicide involving a 2007 gray Pontiac Grand Prix, operated by 45-year-old female, Dannyn J. Leyendecker of Gainesville, traveling westbound on SR-16 last night in the right travel lane near Prime Outlets Boulevard.

Two pedestrians were attempting to cross south on SR-16 at about 8:10 p.m. The first was identified as 36-year-old Eric Blanton of Hastings. The second, whose name is being withheld pending family notification, is a 35-year-old female from Eastman, Georgia.

The gray vehicle struck both pedestrians as they were crossing. They were both pronounced dead at the scene by St Johns County Fire and Rescue Department.

The second crash occurred at about 9:56 p.m. on US-1 at Ocean Boulevard.

A red 2011 Toyota Corolla driven by 36-year-old Barry Waldschmidt of Jacksonville, was traveling southbound on US-1 in the right travel lane.

The pedestrian, 58-year-old Elaine Satkowski of St Augustine, was crossing west on US-1. The right front of the vehicle struck the pedestrian as she was crossing. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Charges in both crashes are pending receipt of the autopsy results and the conclusion of the traffic homicide investigation.

Share a link to this Historic City News article Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print



Related

Comments

comments