Drunk driver crashes into patrol car injuring police officer

While investigating a traffic crash at 601 Anastasia Boulevard at about 1:04 a.m. Friday morning, the St Augustine Police Department reported to Historic City News that Corporal Chris Miller was injured after a drunk driver crashed into the back of his marked patrol car.

The driver, 37-year-old Jesse Edan Denison who resides at 672 Coral Circle in the Sea Ranch Mobile Home Subdivision, was determined to be operating his motor vehicle while his license was suspended.

When instructed by police to submit to a blood alcohol test, Denison refused. He was taken into custody and charged with knowingly driving while his license was suspended or revoked, refusal to submit to a DUI test after having his license suspended, and causing a crash with property damage while driving under the influence.

Denison and his unidentified female passenger were not injured in the crash, per police. Denison was booked at 3:27 a.m. Friday morning, and released at 1:27 p.m. that afternoon, after posting $8,500 bond.

Officer Miller was transported from the scene to Flagler Hospital for treatment of minor neck and back injuries, and was later released.

The St Augustine Police Department, who investigated the crash and brought the charges, did not report the dollar amount of damage sustained by the patrol car.

