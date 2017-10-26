E-checks most convenient way to pay tax bill

When it comes to paying your tax bill this year, St. Johns County Tax Collector Dennis W. Hollingsworth, CFC, is encouraging all Historic City News readers to get familiar, or reacquainted, with his office’s website which offers the most convenient way to pay.

Anyone who prefers personalized service is welcome to visit any of the Tax Collector’s four offices. All locations are open Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. till 5:00 p.m. The St. Augustine main office at 4030 Lewis Speedway is open late every Friday until 6:00 p.m.

“We have invested in technology designed to serve you,” Hollingsworth told local reporters. “The tax collector’s website is an increasingly popular tool that saves taxpayers money and time.”

Tax bills are being delivered October 31st. To pay your tax bill online:

Visit www.sjctax.us Select “Need to Make a Payment” Then “Pay Property Tax” Enter your information to access your bill

Payment options online include:

E-check, $1.30 convenience fee.

Enter the routing and account numbers for your financial institution.

Enter the routing and account numbers for your financial institution. Credit cards, 2.5% percent convenience fee.

Enter card number, security code, and billing information.

For your added convenience, a drop box for check payments is located on the east side of the St. Augustine office. DO NOT PLACE CASH IN THE DROP BOX.

The primary office in St. Augustine will be open on Saturday, November 25 from 8:30 a.m. until 12:00 noon. The branch offices will be closed on weekends. All locations will be closed Thursday November 23 and Friday November 24 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Convenience fees are collected by and transmitted to the financial institution that process the transaction; the St. Johns County Tax Collector’s office does not retain any portion of the fee. For additional information, visit www.sjctax.us or call 904-209-2250.

Share a link to this Historic City News article Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print



Related

Comments

comments