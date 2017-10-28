Early Learning Coalition joins in largest shared reading event

On Thursday, October 19th, the Early Learning Coalition of North Florida joined Jumpstart, the Pearson Foundation, and readers across the country, to celebrate “Read for the Record”, America’s largest shared reading experience.

Joan Whitson told Historic City News in St Augustine Friday that the campaign, launched in 2006, brings together millions of people to celebrate literacy by breaking the world record for reading the same book on the same day. Last year, Jumpstart broke the world record by reading to 2.5 million children around the world.

“Early Learning Coalition of North Florida is delighted to be a reading partner for this year’s Read for the Record Day,” said Whitson, who is the Early Literacy Coordinator at the Coalition. “We support Jumpstart’s mission to help all children in America enter school prepared to succeed.”

This year adults and children across the United States read the official campaign book, “Quackers” by Liz Wong. Many participants read the free digital version of the book available at wegivebooks.org.

The Coalition provided a free copy of the book to all their St Johns County providers as well as those located in Clay, Nassau, Bradford, Baker and Putnam counties. The book was read at schools, libraries and countless unique events from coast to coast.

“We work with many other local agencies to ensure that all families have access to quality, affordable child care,” Whitson told Historic City News. “To achieve our mission, we lead projects that increase the quality and availability of child care professionals, and advocate child care policies that positively impact the lives of children and families.”

Early Learning Coalition is the leading voice in six counties for child care.

To learn more about the Early Learning Coalition of North Florida and how you can join them in ensuring access to quality child care for all families, visit us at elcnorthflorida.org

