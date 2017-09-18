Emergency Management Division in recovery mode

St. Johns County Emergency Management spokesperson, Kelly Wilson, informed local Historic City News reporters that the local Emergency Operations Center has moved into “recovery” mode; the Center continues to be operating at Level: 2 (Partial-Activation) 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

The citizens information line, 904.824.5550, will continue to answer citizen’s questions regarding recovery from Hurricane Irma from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

— St Johns County remaining power outages:

FPL – 1,350

JEA – 5

— Salvation Army will have mobile food trucks at the following locations:

Hastings Town Hall, 6195 S Main St. Hastings, FL 32145

— Individuals needing assistance with clean-up on their private property are encouraged to contact Crisis Cleanup at 1-800-451-1954. As they are able, reputable and vetted relief agencies may assist you and your neighbors cut fallen trees, remove drywall, insulation, flooring, furniture, appliances, tarp roofs, etc. All services are free, but service is not guaranteed due to the overwhelming need.

— St. Johns County is offering disaster relief assistance for qualifying income-eligible residents that have experienced damage to their homes as a result of Hurricane Irma. For more information on qualifying for disaster relief assistance please call the St. Johns County Housing and Community Development Division at 904.209.1250.

— St. Johns County and Senator Marco Rubio are hosting an Irma Recovery Assistance event for residents affected by Hurricane Irma from 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. today, Monday, September 18 at the St. Johns County Administration Building, 500 San Sebastian View.

— FEMA Individual Assistance – Homeowners, renters and business owners in St. Johns County may apply for federal disaster assistance for uninsured and underinsured damages and losses resulting from Hurricane Irma.

Survivors are encouraged to register with FEMA as soon as possible in the following ways:

At the Disaster Recovery Center at the St. Johns County Wind Mitigation Building, 3111 Agricultural Center Drive. Open 9:00 am – 6:00 pm, 7 days a week.

Online at DisasterAssistance.gov, or

Calling 800-621-3362 (FEMA). Applicants who use 711 or Video Relay Service may also call 800-621-3362. People who are deaf, hard of hearing or have a speech disability and use a TTY may call 800-462-7585.

The toll-free numbers are open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week.

— The Small Business Administration (SBA) offers disaster assistance to businesses and residents of Florida affected by Hurricane Irma. The disaster declaration covers St. Johns County, which is eligible for both Physical and Economic Injury Disaster Loans from the SBA.

The SBA offers several ways to apply for a disaster loan: online application via SBA’s secure website at https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela; or download an application from sba.gov/disaster. For information or to request application forms, call the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 (800-877-8339) for the deaf and hard-of-hearing) or send an email to disastercustomerservice@sba.gov

Debris Removal:

Debris contractors have begun collecting storm-related debris throughout St. Johns County. To assist the County in expediting curbside storm debris removal:

Please place storm debris in the right of way at the curb

Debris must be three feet from utility boxes, mailboxes, hydrants, and other obstacles.

Debris collection crews will not pick up bags, containers, leaves, or small debris.

Please separate vegetation from all other storm-related debris.

Bagged vegetative debris (leaves) will be picked up on regularly scheduled garbage collection days.

For questions please contact the St. Johns County Solid Waste Department at 904-827-6980.

Local Actions/Activities:

— Please see the following link for updates and recovery information in regard to Post Hurricane Irma for St. Johns County http://www.sjcfl.us/hurricane/index.htm

— If you have structural damage concerns, please call St. Johns County Building Services Hotline at 904-827-6836.

— Due to significant damage, erosion, and debris along St. Johns County beaches, beach driving has been temporarily suspended. St. Johns County is urging all residents and visitors to avoid the beach. Swimming in the ocean is also discouraged due to high surf, rip currents, and debris.

