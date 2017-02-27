Enter drawing for chance to register for Summer Camp 2017

The St. Johns County Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a summer camp for children ages 5 to 12 that emphasizes outdoor activities along with exciting field trips, arts and crafts, and swimming sessions.

Due to high demand and limited space, those wishing to attend Summer Camp 2017 must first enter a drawing for the opportunity to register for the camp.

Entries for the drawing will be accepted from 8:00 a.m. on March 1st through 5:00 p.m. on March 17th.

St. Johns County residents interested in registering for the drawing can do so online at www.sjcfl.us/youth or by visiting the Solomon Calhoun Center, 1300 Duval Street, during standard business hours.

The drawing will take place March 24, 2017 with results being mailed by April 1st. Entry into the Summer Camp drawing does not guarantee a position in the program.

For more information regarding the registration drawing, or Summer Camp 2017 dates, locations, and fees, please call 904.209.0377.

