Entertainment this week in St Johns County

Barbara Golden, Communications Manager for the St. Augustine, Ponte Vedra and the Beaches Visitors and Convention Bureau, reminds Historic City News readers who reside in St Johns County that admission is free of charge to the Oldest House, the Lightner Museum, the Ximenez-Fatio House, the Oldest Wooden School House, City Walks History Mystery Murder Evening Tour and the Hotel Ponce de Leon Legacy Tours at Flagler College, with valid identification.

All Historic City News readers can take the daily tours and wine tastings at the San Sebastian Winery and St. Augustine Distillery. Also, admission is free at the Fort Matanzas National Monument, St. Photios Chapel, the Pena-Peck House, the Father Miguel O’Reilly Museum and the Mission Nombre de Dios Museum. Many other local attractions offer discounted admissions to St. Johns County residents, so be sure to ask.

Thursday February 23

Last Thursday – Lightner After Hours

Kick off the weekend in style in the Lightner Museum’s Grand Ballroom Gallery for this monthly social. The Lightner Museum will host evening socials the last Thursday of the month from 5:30-7:30 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. Donations for beverages requested. The February event will feature a performance by Blue Muse and desserts by Crème de la Cocoa. 75 King St., St. Augustine 904-824-2874

www.lightnermuseum.org

Friday February 24

Mindfulness Meditation and Garden Walk

Learn the practice of mindfulness meditation from Park Ranger Joe Woodbury at Washington Oaks Gardens State Park from 10 a.m.-noon. After, enjoy a walk through the formal gardens. Registration required through phone or email at amy.biedenbach@dep.state.fl.us. Regular park entrance fees apply. Entrance fees range from $5-$2. 6400 N. Oceanshore Blvd., Palm Coast 386-446-6783 www.washingtonoaks.org

Friday – Saturday February 24- 25

Intimate and Exceptional: Works from the Cultural Center Teaching Staff

Through March 24, experience this exhibition at The Cultural Center at Ponte Vedra Beach, which showcases the talents of the center’s instructors. The works include painting, ceramics, drawing, pastel, mixed-media and glass. Admission is free. The gallery is open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 50 Executive Way, Ponte Vedra Beach 904-280-0614

www.ccpvb.org

Friday – Sunday February 24-26

Cathedral Festival

One of the area’s largest festivals features rides, games, bingo, a silent auction, food, beverages, fireworks and local bands playing each day. The festival takes place Februray 24 – 26 at the Mission Nombre de Dios beginning at 5 p.m. on Friday and noon on Saturday and Sunday. Fireworks go off Saturday at 9 p.m. See the website for the entertainment schedule. General admission is $5. Tickets for rides are $1 each. Most rides take 4-6 tickets. 101 San Marco Ave., St. Augustine 904-829-2933 www.thecathedralfestival.com

Audubon Photography Awards Exhibition

Hosted by the St. Johns County Audubon Chapter through March 4, enjoy the winning bird photographs from this year’s Audubon Photography Awards and learn more about the local birdlife at this exhibition hosted by Wild Birds Unlimited. The store is open Monday through Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sunday noon-4 p.m. Admission is free. There will be a reception on February 27 at 6:30 p.m. 450 S.R. 13 North, Ste.108, St. Johns 904-230-3242 www.stjohnsaudubon.com

Saturday February 25

Fourth Saturday – Family Seining at the GTM Research Reserve

Hosted by the GTM Research Reserve, you’re invited to join docents from 8:30-10:30 a.m. to learn how to pull a seine net. Participants will collect fish and crabs as well as learn about their habitats and role in the environment. Waders and boots provided. The program is included with regular admission to the reserve and takes place in the Environmental Education Center. 505 Guana River Rd., Ponte Vedra Beach 904-823-4500 www.gtmnerr.org

Art & Architecture Walking Tour

You’re invited to join an art historian for this walking tour hosted by the St. Augustine Art Association. The tour takes participants to the Plaza de la Constitución and throughout the ancient streets of St. Augustine from 10-11:30 a.m. The tour shares many unique aspects of the city’s art and architecture, such as paintings, monuments, stained glass, galleries and much more. The walk begins and ends at the St. Augustine Art Association. Sturdy shoes are required. The cost is $20. Call for reservations. 22 Marine St., St. Augustine 904-824-2310 www.staaa.org

Last Saturday – Uptown Saturday

Uptown Saturday is the perfect event for fashionistas, art lovers and antique shoppers from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on the last Saturday of each month. Uptown Saturday takes place year-round and combines a festive party atmosphere with hospitality and special deals in the unique shops on St. Augustine’s San Marco Avenue, concentrated between Ripley’s Museum and the Mission Nombre de Dios. Many participating shops also serve refreshments. The Mission Nombre de Dios provides free parking most months. 904-829-6831 www.facebook.com/uptownstaugustine

World Sword Swallower’s Day at Ripley’s Believe It or Not!

Ripley’s Believe It or Not! is celebrating World Sword Swallower’s Day for the 10th year in a row. The event honors the 4,000-year-old art form. Captain and Maybelle, a husband and wife team, will perform a sword-swallowing show at 2 p.m. with a finale at 2:25 p.m. The show is free. 19 San Marco Ave., St. Augustine 904-824-1606 www.ripleys.com/staugustine

A Children’s Choir Festival

Hosted by Grace United Methodist Church, this concert will feature multiple local youth music groups as well as youth singers in grades 3-8. The concert is at 3 p.m. There will be a free will offering. 8 Carrera St., St. Augustine 904-829-8272 www.gracestaugustine.org

Fourth Saturday – Free Historic Walking Tour

History comes alive as you saunter through the narrow brick streets of our nation’s oldest city for an up close and personal view of the city. Our licensed, professional guide will relate more than 400 years of St. Augustine’s past during this all-encompassing 1.5-hour history lesson. You’ll be intrigued and inspired as you hear tales of the Colonial Exploration Period, the opulent Henry Flagler Development Period, and the modern Civil Rights Movement and events that took place. This tour departs from Tour Saint Augustine at 4 p.m. Advance reservations required. 4 Granada St., St. Augustine 904-825-0087 www.staugcitywalks.com

Changing of the Guard

At 6 p.m., see history come to life when 18th century Spanish soldiers march down St. Augustine’s St. George Street from the Colonial Quarter to the Governor’s House Cultural Center & Museum where they perform authentic military drills before firing an exciting volley of musketry. The event features the St. Augustine Garrison. 48 King St., St. Augustine www.hfm.club/garrison/cog

Saturday – Sunday, February 25-26

St. Augustine Art and Craft Festival

The St. Augustine Art and Craft Festival features some of the nation’s best artists and crafters and offers jewelry, ceramics, stained glass, photography, handmade soaps and much more. All items are made in the USA. The event is Saturday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the St. Johns County Pier Park. Admission is free. 350 A1A Beach Blvd., St. Augustine Beach 352-344-0657 www.tnteventsinc.com

Sunday February 26

Guided Bird Walk at Fort Mose Historic State Park

Enjoy a bird walk led by Master Naturalist Susan Killeen throughout Fort Mose Historic State Park from 9-11 a.m. An assortment of birds are attracted to the park’s tidal marsh and maritime hammock. Admission into the park is free. There is a $2 entrance fee to the Visitor Center. 15 Fort Mose Tl., St. Augustine 904-823-2232 www.floridastateparks.org/park/fort-mose

The Oscars at The Corazon Cinema and Cafe

Celebrate the 89th Annual Oscars at The Corazon Cinema and Cafe beginning at 8 p.m. The event features appetizers, champagne and entertainment. The cost is $20. Seating is limited; call for reservations. 36 Granada St., St. Augustine 904-679-5736 www.corazoncinemaandcafe.com

